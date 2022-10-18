Police Investigating 17-Year-Old Found with Loaded Handgun Near High School

On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 3:20 p.m., officers responded for a citizen’s report of a male with a handgun walking in the area of Glen Burnie High School with another male.

The school’s SROs were alerted and quickly located the males off the school’s property.

After conducting a search, one suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and arrested without incident. At this time, the reasons for the suspect having the gun or any possible motives are unknown.

The second individual was unarmed and released from the scene.