One Transported After Single Vehicle Rollover with Entrapment in La Plata

On Sunday, October 14, 2022, at approximately 11:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Turkey Hill Road and Brittingham Court in La Plata for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned on its side with the operator trapped.

Firefighters from La Plata extricated the single occupant in under 20 minutes.

The patient was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and non-life-threatening injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department – Volunteer with them today by clicking here!

