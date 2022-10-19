Lexington Park Drug Dealer Charged with Multiple Gun and Drug Charges After Police Execute Search Warrants

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice/Narcotics Division executed a series of search warrants at First Road in Lexington Park.

The subject of the investigation, Thomas Donnell Evans, age 42 of Lexington Park, was located and apprehended with the assistance of K-9 Dyno.

As uniformed deputies attempted to stop Evans to execute the search warrant, he fled into the woods.

Cpl. Brandon Foor released his K-9 partner Dyno to assist with stopping Evans. As K-9 Dyno neared Evans to apprehend him by biting him on his right arm, Evans turned and struck K-9 Dyno with a closed fist.

After striking the K-9, Evans continued to flee on foot toward his residence. Dyno returned to try to apprehend Evans again and once the K-9 closed the gap, Evans gave himself up and was taken into custody. Neither Evans nor the K-9 were injured.

Located in the search were three firearms, currency, CDS packing materials and a large quantity of of suspected MDMA, Oxycodone and Fentanyl.

Evans is a disqualified individual from owning firearms and ammunition due to previous convictions. Evans was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following.

CDS Posssion: Not Marijuana (four counts)

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (four counts)

CDS Possession: Large amount

Illegal Possession of Regulated Firearm (two counts)

Firearm possession with felony conviction

Illegal possession of ammo

Firearm /Drug Traffic Crime and other firearm charges

Harm Law Enforcement Animal

Evans is currently being held on a no-bond status.