St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Referrals – October 9th to October 16th, 2022

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Referrals:

10/09/22 – Female age 15 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operations by Dep. Stewart# 310.

10/09/22 – Male age 15 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operations by Dep. Stewart# 310.

10/10/22 – Male age 16 of Mechanicsville- Telephone Misuse by Dep. Mattera# 375.

10/10/22 – Male age 16 of Mechanicsville- Telephone Misuse by Dep. Mattera# 375.

10/12/22 – Male age 15 of Great Mills- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

10/12/22 – Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

10/12/22 – Female age 14 of Lexington Park- Disruption of School Activities and False Alarm by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

10/12/22 – Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

10/12/22 – Male age 17 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Robbery by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

10/13/22 – Female age 13 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Walker# 366.

10/13/22 – Female age 14 of Leonardtown- Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Carberry# 167.

10/14/22 – Male age 14 of Virginia- Rape 2nd Degree, Sex Offense 4th Degree and Child Porn/Film by Dep. Mattera# 375.

10/15/22 – Male age 15 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operations by Dep. Absher# 405.

10/16/22 – Male age 17 of Leonardtown- Property Destruction, Burglary 4th Degree, and Trespassing-Private Property by Cpl. Reppel# 141.

10/16/22 – Male age 15 of Leonardtown- Property Destruction, Burglary 4th Degree, and Trespassing-Private Property by Cpl. Reppel# 141.

10/16/22 – Male age 16 of Leonardtown- Property Destruction, Burglary 4th Degree, and Trespassing by Cpl. Reppel# 141.