Leonardtown Man Charged with Impaired Driving and Other Charges After 911 Callers Follow Vehicle for Nearly 20 Miles

October 24, 2022

Kevin Jeffrey Hancock, age 38 of Leonardtown

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., police responded to the area of Old Village Road and Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for a possible impaired driver.

The 911 caller reported a blue jeep bearing Maryland registration “6EY3021” was driving recklessly, swerving all over the roadway and nearly struck multiple vehicles.

A short time later, the same 911 caller called back stating the suspect was still travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road and struck a vehicle in the area of Loveville Road and Three Notch Road and fled the scene.

Multiple 911 callers followed the vehicle from Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, to St. Johns Road and then Hollywood Road in Hollywood, until Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack located the vehicle backing out of a driveway on Spalding Lane in Leonardtown.

Upon making contact with the operator, who was later identified as Kevin Hancock, he was uncooperative with questioning and slurring his speech while speaking to the Troopers, when asked multiple times if he was willing to conduct field sobriety testing, Hancock refused to answer and only asked what would happen if did, or did not.

Troopers attempted to place Hancock under arrest when he actively started to resist putting his hands behinds his back and attempted to pull away from the Troopers, Hancock was assisted to the ground where he refused to comply and actively resisted police. Hancock was placed into custody a short time later.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected CDS in plain view. Troopers recovered a glass pipe containing burnt white powder residue from the driver floorboard, a rectangular green pill was located in a marked prescription bottle with Hancock’s name. The pill was identified as Alprazolam and was in the improper prescription container. Additionally, one sealed Suboxone strip was located in Hancock’s wallet.

While in custody at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, Dep. Senatore responded on October 17, 2022, for the reported assault.

Investigation determined Kevin Jeffrey Hancock, age 38 of Leonardtown, struck a victim in the face. Hancock was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Hancock has been charged with the following below. He was released on October 18, 2022 on his own recognizance.

  1. CDS: POSSESS – NOT CANNABIS (Four counts)
  2. CDS: POSS PARAPHERNALIA (Three counts)
  3. RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST
  4. ASSAULT  2ND/DOC EMPLOYEE ETC.
  5. OBSTRUCTING & HINDERING
  6. FAIL OBEY RENBLE/LAWFL
  7. KNOWINGLY DRIVING UNINSURED VEHICLE
  8. OPERATING UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE
  9. (DISPLAYING, PERMITTING TO BE DISPLAYED) REG. PLATE(S) ISSUED (FOR OTHER VEH., TO OTHER PERSON)
  10. UNAUTHORIZED DISPLAY AND USE OF REG. PLATE
  11. DRIVING W/O CURRENT TAGS
  12. FAIL TO DISPLAY REG. CARD ON DEMAND
  13. PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON REVOKED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE
  14. DRIVING/ATTEMPTING DRIVE MOTOR VEH. ON HWY W/O REQ. LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION
  15. FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HWY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND
  16. FAILURE TO STOP FOR STOPPED SCHOOL VEH. OPERATING ALTERNATELY FLASHING RED LIGHTS
  17. DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS
  18. FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER
  19. RECKLESS DRIVING
  20. NEGLIGENT DRIVING
  21. (DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE
  22. (DRIVING, ATT.TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S),DRUG(S)&amp; ALCO.)) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY
  23. (DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL
  24. (DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

Kevin Jeffrey Hancock, age 38 of Leonardtown



This entry was posted on October 24, 2022 at 6:28 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.