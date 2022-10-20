Margit King Miller, 78, of Lusby passed away October 9, 2022, at CalvertHealth. She was born March 31, 1944, to Boyd and Margaret A. (Shields) King. Margit grew up in Calvert County, graduating from Calvert High School. She attended Moravian University. Margit worked various jobs throughout her life, including for her father’s company, King Communications and an answering service she founded in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties. Margit has been a journalist for many years, working for Southern Maryland New Net and Calvert Live. She was best-known as the Editor-Owner of CalvertBeacon.com, an online news publication. Margit loved life. She made many friends as she covered and wrote stories for the CalvertBeacon.com, always taking many photos. Margit felt photos made the story, allowing readers to “view” the event through the many photographs included. She was very active and generous to many local organizations. Margit loved music and enjoyed going out to hear several local musicians. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Arick L. Lore Unit 274, donating time to several veteran programs. Margit also was a big supporter of our local Sheriff’s Departments in both Calvert and St. Mary’s counties. She was a Lifetime Delegate of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7. Margit is survived by her children Patty Ann Miller, North Carolina, and John Frederick Miller III, Lexington Park, Maryland; by her brothers and sister, Frederick Boyd King and his wife Shirley of Louisiana; Candace “Candy” King Willett and her husband Chuck, of California, Michael King and his wife Wanda of Prince Frederick, Maryland; and Christopher Alan King and his partner Clem of New York; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many, many friends whose hearts she touched throughout her life. A visitation will be held on October 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. in the Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, Maryland. Inurnment will immediately follow at Middleham Chapel Cemetery, 10210 HG Trueman Road, Lusby, Maryland. To leave the family a condolence please visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com .

