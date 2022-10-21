Charles County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal Investigating Arson at Waldorf Library

October 21, 2022

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 2:37 p.m., police responded to the Charles County Public Library located at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf, for the reported arson.

Police responded and made contact with two witnesses who had observed the suspect lighting paper towels on fire in the bathroom.

Deputies from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal responded and are investigating the arson.

Investigation determined the fire was incendiary and started in the bathroom.

No arrests has been made, The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with this incident.

The suspect had originally been banned from the library by library staff for earlier incidents.

