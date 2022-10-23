Largo High School Charged with Sex Abuse of a Minor and Other Related Charges.

On Friday September 30, 2022, the Prince George’s County Police Special Crimes Division Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit (CVAA) was notified by an adult female of a sexual assault that occurred from 2015-2017 when she was a student at Largo High School.

The defendant is 44-year-old Lonnie Elias, Jr. was the Victim’s teacher.

The victim was interviewed by Investigators at CVAA and provided details of the abuse. The suspect was interviewed by Investigators on October 2, 2022. PGPD made notification to Prince Georges County Public Schools on October 3, 2022 and Mr. Elias Jr. was placed on administrative duty.

The suspect did not have contact with students after the Police Department and School system were aware of the incident.

The State’s Attorney’s Office presented the case for indictment on October 18, 2022 and a Grand Jury issued a warrant for the suspect for Sex Abuse of a Minor and other related charges.

The suspect was arrested in Upper Marlboro on Friday October 21, 2022 by members of the Fugitive Unit and was transported to the Department of Corrections where he will appear before the District Court Commissioner. The suspect has been employed by Prince George’s County Public Schools since 2007.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the Special Crimes Division Child and Vulnerable Adult Unit(301) 772-4930 [email protected] or to be anonymous please call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS

