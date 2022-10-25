Minor Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Rollover with Fire in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 7:23 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Corporate Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single pickup truck into a tree, off the roadway and on its side with the vehicle on fire. The single occupant was able to self-extricate prior to the arrival of First Responders.

Firefighters from Bay District responded and extinguished the fire in approximately 20 minutes.

One patient was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is handling the crash investigation.

Three Notch Road Northbound lane # 3 will be closed for an extended period of time.

