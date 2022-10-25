Anne Arundel Police Investigating Two Seperate Armed Carjacking’s of BMW SUV’s, One Prevented by Citizen with Concealed Carry

On October 22, 2022, at approximately 4:20 p.m., officers responded for a carjacking at the Orange Parking Garage at the Annapolis Mall.

The 40-year-old male victim was placing shopping bags into the trunk of his vehicle, a blue 2023 BMW X6, when he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns. The suspects demanded the victim’s keys and personal property.

One of the suspects left the scene with the victim’s vehicle, and the other got into a silver sedan being driven by a third suspect. The BMW was recovered in S.E. Washington, DC.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Suspects described as a black male aged 18-24, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and a neck gaiter, second suspect a black male aged 18-24, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and a neck gaiter, third suspect is unknown.



On October 23, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart located at 7081 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover for a report of an attempted carjacking and gunshots fired.

The 42-year-old male victim was getting into his vehicle, a maroon BMW X5, when he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns. The victim drew a legally owned, legally possessed, licensed handgun to defend himself but was fired upon three times by the suspects.

The victim was not struck. The victim, who is licensed to carry a handgun, did not fire his weapon. The suspects left in a silver sedan.

Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Suspects reportedly a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, and a second black male with unknown clothing