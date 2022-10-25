Two Teens Killed, One in Critical Condition After Head-on Collision in Anne Arundel County

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Eastern District officers responded to the 4600 block of Mountain Road for a crash involving two vehicles.

The investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler head-on.

The driver and the front-seat passenger of the Ford were pronounced deceased at the scene. The backseat passenger of the Ford was transported to an area hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep was transported to an area hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Vehicle 1 (at fault vehicle) is a 2008 Ford Focus, operated by Ronald Bees 4th, age 19 of Pasadena, Maryland. Front-seat passenger identified as Alissia Hedrick age 18 of Pasadena, Maryland. Both suffered fatal injuries and pronounced deceased on the scene.

Backseat passenger identified as a 15-year-old of Sparrows Point, Maryland who suffered critical life-threatening injuries.

Vehicle 2: 2018 Jeep Wrangler operated by Christopher Johnson 23-year-old of Glen Burnie who suffered Serious/Non-life threatening Injuries.