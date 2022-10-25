Nelson Brothers Arrested Again After Police Execute Multiple Search Warrants, Pair Charged with Felony Drug Charges and Theft

On Friday, October 21, 2022, detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division served search warrants at 44025 Sandy Bottom Road in Hollywood.

During the execution of the warrant, a large quantity (more than 10 grams) of raw marijuana was located within the bedroom of Justin Phillip Nelson, age 21 of Hollywood.

Additionally, a digital scale and packaging material indicative of drug possession with the intent to distribute was located in Justin Nelson’s bedroom. Detectives recovered more than $7,000 in cash during the search.

Justin Nelson was charged with CDS Possession Marijuana more than 10 grams and CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute.

At the same residence, Andrew Phillip Nelson, age 27 of Hollywood, was arrested on warrants for Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000; Theft: $100 to under $1,500; Conspiracy Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Failure to Appear: Misd Def/Witness from an unrelated theft investigation.

Andrew Nelson was also served a warrant on Oct. 22, 2022 for Commit Violation when License or Authorization in Suspended or Revoked and Engage in Activity Requiring License without Holding that License in an unrelated Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police investigation.

Police issued over 100 charges in April of 2022, including multiple health department violations for storage and facility licensing related to Nelson Seafood in Hollywood (The business located is a residence located on Sandy Bottom Road in Hollywood, MD.)

Those charged were the following below., with fines ranging from $350.00 to a maximum of $25,000.00 and up to one year in jail.

Tyler Nelson, 19

Caleb Hancock, 20

Andrew Nelson, 26

Robert Nelson Jr., 39

Melanie Wheeler, 43

James Nelson, 45