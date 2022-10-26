Charles County Government November 2022 Holiday Schedule

The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to normal operating schedules for the month of November. All offices, facilities, and services not listed will be operating their normal hours.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 (Election Day)

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.

All school-based community centers, the Nanjemoy Community Center, and all senior centers are closed.

The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be closed.

All indoor pools will be closed.

Friday, Nov. 11 (Veterans’ Day)

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, and all senior centers are closed.

The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open 4 p.m. -9 p.m. for recreation activities only.

VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, and St. Charles C.Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, and Charlotte Hall.Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector.Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy.Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23 (Day before Thanksgiving)

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.

The Charles County Landfill, Piney Church Road Mulch Facility, and all Recycling Centers will close at 1:00 p.m.

All school-based community centers and senior centers are closed.

The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open for recreational activities only.

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day)

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, all senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.

VanGO services will not be operating.

The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah are closed.

Curbside recycling will be delayed one day, Thursday pickup will take place on Friday.

The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.

White Plains Golf Course and skate park are closed.

Port Tobacco Historic Village is closed.

Friday, Nov. 25 (Day after Thanksgiving)

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.

All indoor pools will be open Noon – 5 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).

The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open for recreational activities only.

Curbside recycling will be delayed one day. Friday pickup will take place on Saturday.

Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:

Charles County Public Library: www.ccplonline.org

Charles County Public Schools: www.ccboe.com

Charles County Health Department: www.CharlesCountyHealth.org

For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.