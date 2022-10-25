19-Year-Old Prince George’s County Teen Charged with 5 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography Following Search Warrants

Troopers arrested a Prince George’s County man Thursday morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigation developed evidence of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Paul David, 19, of, Fort Washington, Maryland. Allen is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. He was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, before being released on $2,500 bond.

Beginning in July 2022, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession of child pornography online. At about 9 a.m. on Thursday, Maryland State Police, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Prince George’s County Police Department, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect.

A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files. David was arrested at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation continues

