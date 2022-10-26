Charles County Detectives Investigating 60-Year-Old Waldorf Man Shot and Killed in Waldorf

October 26, 2022

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating.

The victim was identified as Michael Anthony Dodson, Sr., 60, of Waldorf.

This incident does not appear to be random and detectives are pursuing leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Weaver at 301-609-6571 or [email protected] Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. This investigation is ongoing.

 

This entry was posted on October 26, 2022 at 3:00 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.