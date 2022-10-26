Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Impaired Driving After Collision with St. Mary’s County Deputies

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Loveville Road and Old Red Oak Lane in Mechanicsville.

The complainant reported a black Expedition was driving erratically, and into oncoming traffic.

Deputies arrived in the area and located the vehicle occupied by a male, later identified as Jerry Michael Weber, age 55 of Mechanicsville. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time Weber accelerated to speeds of 90 mph and began driving into oncoming traffic.

During the brief pursuit Weber made a U-turn and struck a ditch at which time he accelerated and struck Corporal Jason Smith’s marked police vehicle head-on. A second police cruiser was damaged in the collision which was occupied by two deputies; neither sustained incapacitating injuries.

Cpl. Smith and Weber were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Weber was released from the hospital and arrested. Located in Weber’s vehicle was a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine. Weber was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

CDS: Possession-not Cannabis

CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia

Driving While So Impaired by Drug(s) and Alcohol Incapable of Driving Safely

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Negligent Driving

Reckless Driving

Fleeing and Eluding

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FAILING TO STOP

FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (Recorded 90mph in a 55mph zone.)

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATT.TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S),DRUG(S)& ALCO.)) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY

Cpl. Smith was treated and released from the hospital. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

