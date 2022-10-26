St. Mary’s County Drug Dealer Arrested After Police Search Warrants Recover Nearly 1,000 Pills and 5 Firearms

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, along with assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST) and the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 45800 block of Jay Dee Court in Lexington Park.

Dominick NMN Mackall, age 34 of Lexington Park, was located at the residence along with over 12 ounces of suspected marijuana and cocaine. Also recovered was over seven grams of suspected crack-cocaine, 110 grams (968 pills) of counterfeit Oxycodone pills (suspected fentanyl), and a quantity of Buprenorphine, Adderall, numerous handguns, a shotgun, ammunition, scales, packaging material and U.S. Currency. Mackall is prohibited by law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The approximate street value of the seized CDS is in excess of $50,000.

Mackall was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute in School Zone

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute

CDS: Possession-Marijuana Greater than 10 grams

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

Possession of a Stolen Regulated Firearm

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm with Nexus to Drug Trafficking Crime

Possession with Intent to Distribute Large Amount-Fentanyl

