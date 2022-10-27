Julia Ann “Judy” Fewell, 81, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Rockville, MD passed away on October 10, 2022 at Calvert Health Medical Center. Born October 1, 1941 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Scrivener and Adelaide (Stiles) Scrivener. Judy graduated from Walter Johnson High School in

Montgomery County, MD in 1959 and was a housewife.

Judy is survived by her husband Thomas Ray Fewell whom she married on December 9, 1962 in Rockville, MD; her children, Phillip Kevin Fewell of Columbia, MD and Jennifer Lankford of

Lusby, MD; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and brother, Thomas Scrivener of Smithburg, MD. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11:00AM at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Lusby, MD. Interment will follow in St. Paul United Methodist Church Columbarium.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.

