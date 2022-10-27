Beverly Anne Gross, 78, of Lusby, MD passed away on October 24, 2022 at her home. Bev was born in Baltimore, MD on December 7, 1943. Bev is survived by her husband of 62 years, William G. Gross (retired from Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant); and three children, daughter, Roxanne L. Smith of Davenport, FL, son, William J. Gross of Lusby, MD and son, Michael R. Gross of Henry, TN. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Suzanne M. Gross who passed away in 2000. Additionally, Bev was the proud and loving grandmother to six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service conducted by Rev. Dan Simmons following at 12:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.

