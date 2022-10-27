St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking the Whereabouts of Wanted Individual – Heather Ann Thompson

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Heather Ann Thompson, age 29 of Waldorf.

Thompson is wanted for escape for failing to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, to serve a court ordered sentence for the charge of driving without a license.

Thompson is a white female, 5’7” and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Heather Thompson is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at (301) 475-4200 extension 71959 or by email at [email protected]. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

