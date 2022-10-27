Police in Calvert County Arrest Man After Swinging Baseball Bat at Walmart Employees While Shoplifting

October 27, 2022
Ronald Russey-Thyes, 23 of no fixed address

On October 23, 2022, Deputy Dawson deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart located at 150 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a subject with a knife and attempted theft.

Preliminary investigation revealed Ronald Russey-Thyes, 23 of no fixed address, was observed unboxing an air rifle, swinging that and a bat around with a knife in his pocket. A store employee attempted to take the air rifle from Russey-Thyes, but he grabbed the bat and began to swing at personnel. The store employees were able to grab the bat and rifle from Russey-Thyes at which point he fled the store.

S/DFC Flynt made contact was made with Russey-Thyes with a shopping cart of stolen goods totaling $989.24.

Russey-Thyes was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property, Assault-1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment, Theft Scheme: $100 to Under $1500 and Theft: $100 to Under $1500.

