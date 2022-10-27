Wanted Prince Frederick Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

October 27, 2022
Montez Xavier Brasher, 25 of Prince Frederick

On October 19, 2022, Deputy Strong of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of NB Rt. 4 and Wood Acres Court in Prince Frederick, to assist Maryland State Police with a traffic stop involving a wanted subject.

Contact was made with the operator, Montez Xavier Brasher, 25 of Prince Frederick, who was wanted on an open bench warrant.

Deputy Strong conducted a search of Brasher’s person incident to the arrest and recovered a rolled $1 bill with a white powdery substance inside (suspected cocaine). A vehicle search revealed four tied off clear baggies containing suspected cocaine.

Brasher was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

