Wanted Prince Frederick Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

On October 19, 2022, Deputy Strong of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of NB Rt. 4 and Wood Acres Court in Prince Frederick, to assist Maryland State Police with a traffic stop involving a wanted subject.

Contact was made with the operator, Montez Xavier Brasher, 25 of Prince Frederick, who was wanted on an open bench warrant.

Deputy Strong conducted a search of Brasher’s person incident to the arrest and recovered a rolled $1 bill with a white powdery substance inside (suspected cocaine). A vehicle search revealed four tied off clear baggies containing suspected cocaine.

Brasher was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

