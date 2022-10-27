Police in Calvert County Arrest Man Sunderland for Trespassing

On October 17, 2022, Deputy R. Jones of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Solomons Island Road and Sunderland Drive in Sunderland, for the report of a disorderly subject.

The complainant advised a black male approximately 60-years-old was staggering and walking in the roadway.

Deputy Jones observed a subject matching the description at the Sunderland 7-11. Contact was made with George Wheeler Jacks, 5,4 of no fixed address, who had been indefinitely trespassed from the property and the establishment.

Jacks was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

