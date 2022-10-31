UPDATE: Charles County Public Schools Release Statement After Two School Bus Collisions in Charles County

UPDATE 10/31/2022: On October 27, 2022, two Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) school buses were involved in accidents. Both accidents caused traffic delays on major roads and were visible to passersby.

Around 2 p.m., Bus 704 was involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle. Seven students who attend the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center were on board at the time of the accident, which occurred at the intersection of Route 227 and U.S. 301. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating the accident. Traffic was rerouted this afternoon as a result of the investigation.

The driver of Bus 704, as well as all students on board, reported no injuries at the scene. However, all were transported to a local medical facility for precautionary evaluation. The parents of all students on board were notified. CCPS staff responded to the scene and provided support.

Charles County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) also responded to the scene. Due to the privacy of all involved, CCPS cannot share additional information about the accident.

Around 2:45 p.m., CCPS received a report that Bus 161 was involved in an accident. There were 17 Thomas Stone High School students on board at the time. The accident reportedly occurred on U.S. 301 in Waldorf, near the area of Substation Road and the JSB Apartments. This accident also caused traffic delays.

All students on board and the bus driver were evaluated for injuries by EMS, with a small number of students reporting minor injuries. All students were either released to their parent/guardian at the scene, or transported home on the bus after it was cleared to resume its route. Administrators from Stone contacted the parent/guardian of all students on the bus. The CCSO is investigating the accident. Due to the privacy of all involved, CCPS cannot share additional information about the accident.

Parents of CCPS students should check their contact information on file with their child’s school. This information is located in all ParentVue accounts. In cases of any emergency, CCPS officials will use this information to contact parents.



