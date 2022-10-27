Van Hollen, Cardin, Hoyer Announce $700,000 to Help Charles County Residents Recover from Substance Abuse

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (all D-Md.) announced $700,000 for Charles County to establish an Adult Drug Court.

This federal funding through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Adult Drug Court grant program will enable the County to create a coordinated, multi-system approach to help individuals with substance use disorders charged with nonviolent offenses stay out of prison while they rehabilitate. This funding is critical to creating an alternative to incarceration and to better serving the needs of those struggling with substance abuse.

“Maryland’s drug treatment courts not only save lives, but also serve as a cost-effective alternative to incarceration – leading people out of the criminal justice system and into recovery. I recently had a chance to meet Meg, a Harford County drug court graduate in recovery who now helps others as an advocate and case manager herself. Her story is an inspiring example of how this funding will help individuals in Charles County who are struggling amid the addiction crisis,” said Senator Van Hollen.

“Drug courts play an important role in getting people the help they need to become clean and healthy while successfully exiting the criminal justice system. These courts help reduce recidivism and racial disparities, save taxpayers money, and help build stronger and safer communities,” said Senator Cardin. “I am pleased to support DOJ’s investment in this important program for Charles County.”

“Providing Charles County with a drug court is an important step towards reforming our criminal justice system by reducing recidivism and combating racial discrimination,” said Congressman Hoyer. “I am proud to support this effort to offer essential support and resources to those in most need while they work on rehabilitation and leading healthier lives. I will continue my efforts alongside my colleagues in Congress to advocate for equitable action on substance abuse and mental health services.”

The Adult Drug Court will provide participants with rapid access to treatment, ensure participants have access to evidence-based treatment, prevent and eliminate racial or ethnic disparities in care, and train and hire new staff members. Adult Drug Courts have been proven to reduce crime, rearrests, drug use, and overdoses among participants and offer rapid access to medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and other evidence-based treatment services.