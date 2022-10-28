St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 10:06 a.m., the suspect entered the Big Lots store in Lexington Park, gathered up merchandise and left the store without paying for the items.

The suspect is believed to be involved in several other shoplifting cases in the Lexington Park area.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Zachary Jerew at 301-475-4200, ext. 78154 or email [email protected] Case # 54613-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

