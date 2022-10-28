Three Children Transported to Trauma Center, Two Adults Flown to Trauma Centers After Head-on Collision in Lexington Park

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Prather Drive in Lexington Park, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Bay District Fire Chief 3 arrived on the scene in under 1 minute after dispatch and located two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with two victims trapped and requested additional ambulances to the scene.

11 personnel on Squad 3 and Rescue Engine 92 responded with firefighters freeing both victims from the vehicles in under 10 minutes.

Maryland State Police Aviation was requested due to multiple victims reportedly having loss of consciousness.

Three young children inside of the white Dodge Neon were transported to an area children’s center in Washington D.C., and one adult female was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

One adult and one child was transported to an area hospital. One adult male was transported to the St. Mary’s County Airport in Hollywood to meet with MSP Helicopter Trooper 4, who landed and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

In total, three children were transported to an area trauma center by ground, two adults were transported by air to area trauma centers, and one adult and one child were transported by ground to an area hospital.

Witnesses reported none of the occupants including the children inside of the white sedan had seat belts on, or were retrained in child seats. Witnesses told Sheriff’s Deputies and State Troopers the white Dodge sedan was all over the roadway prior to the collision.

Police are investigating the collision, it is unknown if charges are pending at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

