State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Mechanicsville, No Injuries Reported, One Occupant Displaced

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 6:23 p.m., firefighters from St. Mary’s and Charles County respinded to 39545 Mason Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported house on fire.

The 911 caller reported fire in an upstairs bedroom.

22 volunteer firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the two-story residence with fire showing

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 20 minutes and remained on the scene performing searches, securing utilities, and ventilation for approximately one hour.

The American Red Cross was requested for one adult displaced by the fire. SMECO and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to assist firefighters.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

