Maryland Powerball Rolls to Estimated $1 Billion; One $1 Million Ticket Sold in Prince George’s County

Three Maryland tickets also win $50,000 third-tier prizes

Powerball continued its spooktacular roll Saturday night, creating new millionaires around the country including one lucky player in Maryland. While ghosts, goblins and fairy princesses take to the streets tonight to collect candy galore, jackpot chasers are hoping to collect the estimated $1 billion up for grabs in the Halloween drawing.

This is the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s 30-year history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The estimated cash value for the Oct. 31 drawing is $497.3 million (before taxes).

Seven players around the country matched the first five numbers in Saturday’s drawing, but missed out on winning the jackpot because they did not match the Powerball number. Nonetheless, all five of those players won $1 million prizes. The numbers to match were 19, 31, 40, 46 and 57; the Powerball was 23 and the Power Play multiplier was x3.

The $1 million winning ticket in Maryland was sold at Giant #310 located at 15520 Annapolis Road in Bowie (Prince George’s County).

Three $50,000 winning tickets were also sold in Maryland for Saturday’s drawing, along with 84,260 others that won prizes ranging from $4 to $100. Check your tickets for a third-tier win if you bought them at these locations:

$50,000 — Wawa #581, 3500 Woodsdale Road, Abington (Harford County)

$50,008 — Hampstead Jiffy Mart, 1155 South Main Street, Hampstead (Carroll County)

$50,016 — Edgemere Convenience Store, 7308 North Point Road, Baltimore (Baltimore County)

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment. Winners can also drop off a winning ticket along with a completed claim form and copies of their photo ID and proof of Social Security/Tax ID number in the Lottery drop box in the Montgomery Park Business Center lobby.

Maryland is home to three Powerball jackpot wins: $731.1 million in January 2021 (Lonaconing, Allegany County); $128.8 million in December 2011 (Elkton, Cecil County) and $108.8 million in September 2011 (Abingdon, Harford County). This year, including this win, the state has now sold two $2 million second-tier winning tickets, four $1 million second-tier winning tickets, 59 third-tier winning tickets and four Double Play third-tier winning tickets.

For selling the $1 million winning ticket, Giant #310 earns a $2,500 bonus from the Lottery.