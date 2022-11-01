Charles County Sheriff’s Office Employee Retires After More Than 22 Years of Service

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said farewell to another valued member of our family, Ms. Maria Musgrove, who is retiring after 22 years of dedicated service!

Maria Musgrove began her career with the Sheriff’s Office on January 18, 2000 in the Records Section. She remained in Records for more than 14 years and achieved the rank of Records Technician III. In June of 2014, Maria transferred to the VICS Office, where she learned a new skill set and was able to assist people with scheduling their court-ordered Community Service.

Later that year, she began her service as a Station Clerk, where she has spent the last 8 years, working with Officers and the citizens of Charles County.

Throughout her career, Ms. Musgrove received many commendations from citizens who appreciated her cheerful demeanor and assistance when they came into the district station. Maria says, “Those commendations mean the most to me, because I truly feel that as a Police Station Technician, my interaction with the public is sometimes the first interaction they have with our Agency, and I am in a unique position to provide a positive image of our Agency.”

Maria says her fondest memories of all of her years with the Agency are the friends she made and the Officers she had the privilege of helping, “hopefully making their difficult jobs a little bit easier and their days a little bit brighter.”

Maria, we truly hope that you enjoy the next chapter of life, doing all of the things you love and spending time with your daughter and grandson. You will always be a part of the CCSO family!

