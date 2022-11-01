Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Thomas Joseph Hemmer, age 54 of Huntingtown

Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are searching for missing person, Thomas Joseph Hemmer, age 54.

Hemmer is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 170 lbs., brown hair (possibly shaved head) and green eyes. Hemmer was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022, in the Huntingtown, MD area wearing a red and white stripe button down shirt, dark jeans and a navy blue Carhartt jacket with Redwing style Cowboy boots.

Anyone with information in regards to Hemmer’s whereabouts, is asked to please contact Det. R. Weems at [email protected] or by calling the Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800. #ShareAlert #MissingPerson

