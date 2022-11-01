Charles County Officers Recover Loaded Handgun and Drugs During Suspicious Vehicle Investigation

November 1, 2022

Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, of Waldorf (left) and Andre Timothy Green, 33, of Waldorf (right)

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 7:02 a.m., officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 2400 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf when they observed a handgun on the driver’s side floorboard.

The three occupants were removed from the vehicle. Further investigation revealed the handgun was loaded and had an extended magazine, and a large quantity of synthetic drugs were recovered from the driver.

The driver of the vehicle, Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded handgun, possession with intent to distribute, and other gun-related charges.

It was discovered that a passenger in the vehicle, Andre Timothy Green, 33, of Waldorf, had an active arrest warrant in Prince George’s County for drug-related charges. Claiborne and Green were transported to the Charles County Detention Center.

On October 28, a judge released Claiborne after paying $250 of a $2,500 bond and a district court commissioner released Green on personal recognizance. Officer N. Hopp investigated.

