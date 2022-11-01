Benjamin Stoddert Middle School Student Charged for Marijuana Possession

On Monday, October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 p.m., an administrator at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School was notified that a student smelled like marijuana.

The administrator made contact with the student, and upon further investigation the student was found to be in possession of marijuana, a lighter, and a 40-caliber bullet.

The student was charged on a Juvenile Civil Citation. Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of bringing drugs and weapons to school and the consequences they could face including civil/criminal charges and or disciplinary action from the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS).

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cpl. S. Hillman at 301-609-3282 ext. 0607.