Calvert County Announces Election Day and Veterans Day 2022 Schedules

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, for Election Day and Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, for Veterans Day.

In addition:

County bus service will run regular schedules and routes and will offer free fare on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. There will be no county bus service on Friday, Nov. 11.

The Board of Elections Office will be open Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vote for voting information. The office will be closed Friday, Nov. 11.

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open with normal hours of operation Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov. 11.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov. 11.

The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov. 11. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.

County senior centers will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov. 11.

Meals on Wheels will not be delivered Tuesday, Nov. 8, or Friday, Nov. 11. However, participants are provided shelf-stable meals in advance.

All Calvert Library locations are open on Election Day, Nov. 8. All Calvert Library locations are closed on Friday, Nov. 11. Digital services and materials are available 24/7 on calvertlibrary.info.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov. 11. The museum will offer free admission for active duty military and veterans on Friday, Nov. 11.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov. 11. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies at 410-535-3491.

All community centers will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov. 11.

All recreation parks including Cove Point, Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Ward Farm will be open with normal hours Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov. 11.

Kings Landing Park, Flag Ponds Nature Park and Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open with normal fall hours. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NaturalResources for hours of operation.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open with normal hours Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov. 11.

The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov. 11 with normal hours of operation. However, the aquatic center will be closed Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13 for a swim meet.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground will be closed for the season beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1.