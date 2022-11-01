Winter Sports Registration Now Open to Calvert County Residents

Registration for basketball and wrestling is now open to Calvert County residents through programs offered through the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation.

Adult basketball is open to players ages 18 and older, excluding high school students. The team registration fee is $600; registrants are responsible for forming their own teams of 10-15 players. Games are played at Northeast Community Center in Chesapeake Beach on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-10 p.m., beginning Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 18. For a registration and roster form, please email [email protected].

Youth basketball registration is open now through Nov. 25, 2022, or until divisions are full. Children from fourth to 12th grade are eligible. The cost for the first child is $81; each additional family member will receive a $5 discount on the registration fee. If a Parks & Recreation game jersey is needed, an additional $15 will be due the first week of practice. Early registration is encouraged as youth basketball divisions fill up fast. Volunteer coaches for youth basketball are also needed in all grade divisions.

Rookie basketball registration is open to children in kindergarten to third grades to learn the fundamental skills of basketball. The program meets once weekly for eight weeks beginning Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. The cost is $35 for children in kindergarten and first grade and $50 for children in second and third grade. The deadline to register is Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

Youth wrestling registration is now open. Children ages 4 through 14 are eligible. CCPR offers youth wrestling in the southern and central parts of the county. Registration is $80 for the first child; each additional family member will receive a $5 discount off the registration fee. Practices will be held at Patuxent High School in Lusby.

Winter sports registration can be completed online or by calling 410-535-1600, ext. 2649. Please email [email protected] with questions about winter sports registration.