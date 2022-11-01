Art Shows, Theater Performances, Poetry Readings, Concerts And Giving Tuesday are Just a Few of the Events Filling November’s Calendar at CSM

“Margaret Dowell: Selected Works.” Oct. 28 – Dec. 2. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery. The paintings on display as part of this show are inspired by artist Margaret Dowell’s ancestral home in Calvert County, Dowell Farm. Many of her farm-related works contain snippets of the universe because “there’s always a bigger picture.” Dowell taught at CSM from 2011 – 2020, and received an Adjunct Faculty Excellence Award. She was recently awarded a Maryland State Arts Council Grant. This is her first show at CSM. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/11/gallery-dowell.html

“Margaret Dowell: Selected Works” Gallery Talk. Nov. 4. 2 – 3 p.m. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery. Artist Margaret Dowell will tell the stories behind the paintings included in her gallery show, which are inspired by Dowell Farm, her ancestral homeplace in Calvert County. Her work is on display through Dec. 2. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/11/gallery-dowell.html

Connections Literary Series: Poet Doug Anderson. Nov. 9. 1 – 3 p.m. Prince Frederick Campus, John E. Harms Academic Center (Building A), Room 119 and Zoom. Doug Anderson’s new poetry collection “Undress, She Said” was published this year. In the book, we accompany a speaker undaunted by the complex reckonings of history, evolving relationships, and an aging body. Anderson served as a combat medic in the Vietnam War, and later attended the University of Arizona, where he studied acting. He is the author of several poetry collections and his memoir, “Keep Your Head Down: Vietnam, the Sixties, and a Journey of Self-Discovery” was published in 2009. Free registration required for Zoom. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/11/connections-doug-anderson.html

CSM Theater Production: Rent. Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 13, 3 p.m.; Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 20, 3 p.m. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon. with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. Jonathan Larson’s Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical. Tickets: $15 general admission; $10 military with ID, seniors 65 and up, youth 17 and below; $5 CSM students, staff, and faculty with ID. Cash only. Ticket reservations accepted. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/11/theater-rent.html



Nov. 12. 3 – 5 p.m. Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Auditorium. “Jimmy” Qun Ren is a freelance bassoonist in Washington, D.C./Baltimore area. In addition to his active performance schedule, he is an independent bassoon teacher. Ren was a prior member of the Wavelength Winds, the University of Maryland’s premier fellowship wind quintet, and a member of the Washington Chamber Orchestra. In 2018, he was the first-prize concerto competition winner at the University of Maryland while pursuing his master’s of music in bassoon performance. This is Ren’s first semester as CSM’s bassoon and music appreciation instructor. The Benny C. Morgan Series is sponsored by the CSM Foundation, Carroll L. Alvey, Jr., and the St. Mary’s County Arts Council. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/11/benny-morgan-nov-12.html

Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) Virtual Transfer Fair. Nov. 16. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Online via Zoom. Get your questions answered and plan your future. Transfer Fairs are a must-attend event for all students motivated to go beyond! Free. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/11/hbcu-transfer-fair.html.

Ward Virts Concert Series: Brian Ganz, Piano. Nov. 20. 3 p.m. Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room 104. Brian Ganz is widely regarded as one of the leading pianists of his generation. A laureate of the Marguerite Long Jacques Thibaud and the Queen Elisabeth of Belgium International Piano Competitions, Ganz has appeared as a soloist with such orchestras as the St. Louis Symphony, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, the Baltimore Symphony, the National Philharmonic, and the National Symphony. Ganz is on the piano faculty of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where he is an artist-in-residence, and is also a member of the piano faculty of the Peabody Conservatory. The Ward Virts Concert Series is sponsored by the Arts Council of Calvert County, Anne & George “Stovy” Brown, and Dr. and Mrs. Henry Virts. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/11/ward-virts-nov-20.html

Business Speaker Series: Resolving Conflict in the Workplace. Nov. 21. 12 – 1:15 p.m. La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI) Building, Room 113E and Online Via Zoom. Even if you avoid conflict, it will eventually find you. Effective leaders can recognize and resolve conflicts in the workplace. Join leadership researcher and practitioner Trenace Richardson, director of the Organizational Development and Learning Institute at CSM, to learn how managing conflict in your workplace, and being a better leader, could help advance your career. Free. Registration required for Zoom. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/11/business-speaker-series-21.html

Thanksgiving Break. Nov. 23 – 27. The college will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27. The college will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28.

Giving Tuesday. Nov. 29. Online. Join us for Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that unleashes the power of radical generosity to transform the lives of our students and enrich our community. Choose CSM and champion student success by donating to scholarships, athletics or Hawk Feeder, which are micro-pantries on each of CSM’s four campuses. Gifts of every size, contributed on Giving Tuesday by people like you, will help change lives here in Southern Maryland. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/11/giving-tuesday.html