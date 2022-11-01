Detectives Investigating Fatal Stabbing in Upper Marlboro

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Sunday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim is 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the victim was stabbed in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Brown Station Road. He was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive. Preliminarily, it appears the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect who fled the scene following the stabbing.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0052772.