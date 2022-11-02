St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Theft at Charlotte Hall 7-Eleven

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at approximately 2:10 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven located at 29969 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported theft.

The 911 caller reported a male wearing a mask and a reflective vest came into the business and jumped over the counter and stole the entire cash register before fleeing on foot.

Police arrived on the scene and found the suspect had stolen the cash registers drawer containing an unknown amount of money.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.