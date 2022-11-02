Juvenile in Waldorf Armed with Knife Charged with Robbery, Theft and Assault

November 2, 2022

On October 31, 2022, at 2:42 p.m., two males went into a business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West, stole merchandise and fled on foot.

An employee followed and confronted the males and asked for the items. One of the males produced a knife and threatened the employee. Both males then fled across a parking lot.

Patrol officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office observed the suspects nearby and after a brief foot chase, apprehended them.

It was determined both suspects were juveniles.

One of the juveniles, age 14, was charged on a juvenile offense report with robbery, theft and assault.

Based on additional information, the 11-year old was not charged.

Both juveniles were released to their parents.

Officer K. Dunn is investigating.


