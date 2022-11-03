Police Arrest Man for Burglary in Solomons

November 3, 2022
Dwayne Lamont Roberts, 31 of no fixed address

Dwayne Lamont Roberts, 31 of no fixed address

On October 25, 2022, at 2:18 a.m., Deputy Ashley of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 14100 block of Solomons Island Road in Solomons, for the report of a burglary in progress.

Investigation revealed Dwayne Lamont Roberts, 31 of no fixed address, was discovered inside the residence by the homeowner.

Deputies arrived on scene and took Roberts into custody.

A search of Robert’s person revealed a Ziploc bag of methamphetamine, a white and blue capsule with a powdery residue and a medical needle.

Roberts was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Burglary – 4th Degree and Disturbing the Peace.

Dwayne Lamont Roberts, 31 of no fixed address

Dwayne Lamont Roberts, 31 of no fixed address

This entry was posted on November 3, 2022 at 12:08 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.