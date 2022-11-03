Police Arrest Man for Burglary in Solomons

On October 25, 2022, at 2:18 a.m., Deputy Ashley of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 14100 block of Solomons Island Road in Solomons, for the report of a burglary in progress.

Investigation revealed Dwayne Lamont Roberts, 31 of no fixed address, was discovered inside the residence by the homeowner.

Deputies arrived on scene and took Roberts into custody.

A search of Robert’s person revealed a Ziploc bag of methamphetamine, a white and blue capsule with a powdery residue and a medical needle.

Roberts was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Burglary – 4th Degree and Disturbing the Peace.

