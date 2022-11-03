Governor Hogan Announces Operation Green Light To Honor Veterans Statewide

As the nation prepares to mark Veterans Day, Governor Larry Hogan today announced the State of Maryland’s participation in Operation Green Light, a new initiative to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the resources available to assist veterans and their families. The state’s outreach efforts are being led by the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA), County Veterans Affairs Commissions, the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

“We owe an incredible debt to those who have worn the flag of our nation on their arm, and who put their lives on the line to protect the rights and freedoms that we hold so dear,” said Governor Hogan. “Our veterans serve as a reminder every single day of the immeasurable cost of war, and of the immense price of freedom. Operation Green Light brings us together across the state to show our gratitude to our veterans, and just as importantly, raise awareness for the resources available to them and their families.”



Through Operation Green Light—which is spearheaded by the National Association of Counties (NACo)—governments, businesses, and residents are encouraged to participate by simply changing one exterior light bulb to a green bulb. State government buildings scheduled to be illuminated include Government House, Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs cemeteries and memorials, Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, and the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Glen Burnie headquarters. Additional landmarks being illuminated include M&T Bank Stadium, the Baltimore Convention Center, the University of Maryland Medical System, and Johns Hopkins University.

For a complete list of illuminations, to include county buildings, visit the MDVA website.

Landing Zone Maryland. As part of Operation Green Light, the MDVA is launching “Landing Zone Maryland,” a new digital welcome guide for veterans and families retiring or moving to Maryland. The guide will include federal, state, and local benefits to meet the needs of transitioning veterans and their families. Beginning Monday, Nov. 7, customers applying for military or veteran products at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will receive Landing Zone Maryland pocket cards with a link to the guide, MDVA contact information, and VA resources.

“To the 360,000 Marylanders who answered the call or raised their hand to serve, thank you and welcome home,” said MDVA Secretary George Owings. “On behalf of the department, I wish to express my appreciation to our counties, businesses, and residents for participating in Operation Green Light and for learning more about veteran resources like Landing Zone Maryland, which are available to them.”

“The MDOT MVA is an important first stop for new Marylanders to establish residency, which makes our statewide branches an ideal location to hand out the Landing Zone pocket cards,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “This is another way the partnership with the MDVA is helping military members and veterans ensure they have access to the benefits they need and deserve.”

“Our Maryland counties are proud to contribute to Operation Green Light in any way we can by offering a small measure of our enduring gratitude and shining a light on county veteran resources,” said MACo Executive Director Michael Sanderson. “Our veterans are important members of our communities, especially here in Maryland, where we have such a concentration of men and women who have served. Counties will continue this effort not just during the month of November but throughout the years ahead.”

Learn more about available resources by visiting the Governor’s Challenge Training Portal and the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs website.