Calvert County Public Schools Holiday Card Art Contest Now Accepting Submissions

Sights and Sounds of the Season” is the theme for the 2022 CCPS Holiday Card Student Artwork Design Contest. Artwork entries must be original artwork and received by Monday, November 21, 2022, by 5 p.m. Entries may be emailed or dropped off.

Drop-off to: Child’s art teacher or to the district office

OR

Mail to: CCPS, 1305 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

OR

Email to: [email protected] – electronic submissions must be saved in the following format: 300 dpi – 1500 x 2100 pixels – jpeg.

Be sure to include the following with the artwork entry:

Student’s Name, School, and Grade Parent/Guardian’s Name, Phone, and Email

Contest is open to all currently enrolled CCPS Students. Artwork entries MUST be original student artwork and should be no larger than 9″ x 12” in size. Artwork can be in any medium. NOTE: 3-D artwork must be photographed (high res image) and submission emailed. All entries will be shared on the District’s social media sites during December. Winning entries will also receive a prize pack with cards/envelopes featuring their artwork.