Five Found Dead in La Plata Residence, Incident Remains Under Investigation

CCSO Update: At about 4 pm, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police Department responded to a single family home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting.

When officers entered the house, they located five people who were deceased. All of the victims appear to be adults. Investigators are working to establish the identities and the relationships between everyone involved.

At this this time, the incident appears to be isolated to the residence.

Additional details will be released when they become available.

11/4/2022 at 7:00p.m: On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata, for the report of a shooting inside a residence.

Police arrived on the scene and located multiple victims who were later pronounced deceased on the scene. All fire and rescue personnel were placed in service.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office PIO Richardson confirmed five adults were found dead inside of the residence. The homeowner reportedly discovered the crime scene and is cooperating with police.

Police say the scene is contained. Updates will be provided when they become available.