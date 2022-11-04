Man Flown to Burn Center, Two Dogs Killed After Structure Fire in St. Leonard

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 8:15 p.m., firefighters responded to the 800 block of Chippingwood Drive in St. Leonard, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and found fire showing from the residence.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 20 minutes and performed overhaul at the scene for approximately 40 minutes.

One victim, an unidentified man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to an area burn center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

Unfortunately, two dogs perished in the blaze. No other injuries were reported.

A Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene, however, the fire is currently not under investigation.

Photo courtesy of the Prince Frederick, and St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Departments.

