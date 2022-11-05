One Child and One Adult Transported to Trauma Centers After T-bone Collision in Lexington Park

On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Ambulance 397C came across a motor vehicle collision with injuries on Great Mills Road at St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded with 8 personnel staffing Engine 32, Rescue Squad 3 and arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with three occupants trapped inside of the pickup truck.

Two children in car seats and one adult female were extricated from the pick-up truck in under 20 minutes.

The operator of the Ford SUV denied transport. Emergency medical personnel transported one child to an area children’s trauma care facility, and one adult to an area trauma.

All injuries are reported as non-life-threatening and more precautionary due to the impact and intrusion to the vehicle.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

