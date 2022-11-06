Dorothy Mary (Windsor) Smoyer, 85

Dorothy Mary Smoyer, 85, of Upper Marlboro, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Born at home in Upper Marlboro on January 31, 1937, she was the daughter of Eddie and Mary Magdalene Windsor. She was the wife of Jerome (Butch) Smoyer, Sr. to whom she was married for 35 years. She will be missed by her five children: Linda Smallwood, Carolyn Heaney, Jerome (Jerry) Smoyer, Jr., Mary Jo Smoyer, and James (Jimmy) Smoyer. Dorothy had nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was a 1955 graduate of Sasscer High School. After raising her five children, she worked at K-Mart and Sears until her retirement.

Dorothy grew up farming tobacco and driving tractors. She loved tending her very large vegetable and flower gardens. She canned everything from tomatoes and green beans to grape jelly. Mom cleaned fish, skinned wild game, and raised chickens for us to eat. We were never hungry or cold. She asked for very little in return other than we earn good grades and get along.

Dorothy liked to play cards and work on puzzles. She was an avid reader and had a sweet tooth. She was a diehard Nationals and Redskins fan; she often shocked people with her knowledge of sports statistics. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters and tasting different foods. Dorothy traveled to 47 of the U.S. states, Canada, and the United Kingdom. She was always ready to see, do, and try new things.

She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Baden.

The viewing will take place at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall on Thursday, November 10th between 2 – 4 pm and 6 – 8 pm. The funeral will take place at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Brandywine on Friday, November 11th at 11 am.