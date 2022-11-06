Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Prince Frederick, Victim Identified as 31 Year-Old Waldorf Man

November 6, 2022

On November 5, 2022, at approximately 10:09 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Solomons Island Road and Auto Drive in Prince Frederick, for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a work van.

Upon arrival, deputies located a white Chevrolet work van with rear-end damage and a mangled red motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation revealed a red 2019 Honda sports bike motorcycle was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road approaching Auto Drive and struck a 2020 Chevrolet work van.

The operator of the Honda motorcycle was identified as Jesse Lee Wallace, 31 of Waldorf, MD, who was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Chevrolet van was operated by Brandon Tyrell Dill, 32 of Stafford, VA. Dill was not injured in the crash.

Based on scene evidence and witness statements, it appears speed is a major contributing factor to this collision.

Anyone with information about this incident or events leading up to the crash is asked to contact S/DFC Jeffrey Hardesty at 410-535-2800 or via email: [email protected]

