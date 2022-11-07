Calvert County Board of Commissioners Donate $10,000 to Safe Harbor

During the Tuesday, Nov. 1, Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting, the Safe Harbor Board of Directors presented a $25,000 check to the BOCC for use towards Safe Harbor operations.

To further support Safe Harbor, the BOCC made a surprise $10,000 donation to further support Safe Harbor Inc.’s, efforts of providing furnishings, prescription medications, legal fees, shoes and clothing to shelter residents.

The BOCC established Safe Harbor in 1991 as a shelter for abused women and children victimized by domestic violence. Safe Harbor provides a safe and secure shelter where victims can rebuild their lives in a violence-free environment.

Safe Harbor, is administered by the Calvert County Health Department under the supervision of Center for Change. Safe Harbor operates with the support of the Calvert County Commissioners, The Calvert County Health Department, Safe Harbor Inc, and private donations from the community.

