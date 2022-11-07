St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Rumor Circulating on Social Media of Woman Robbed and Stabbed

Multiple posts including the photo below stated there was woman “mugged, stabbed and left for dead” in St. Mary’s County. The post included a photograph of the female asking for the public’s assistance in making positive identification of the victim, along with police officers in uniform.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following information.

“The SMCSO has become aware of a post circulating on social media. The post included a photograph of a female, asking for the public’s assistance in making positive identification of the victim, along with police officers in uniform which resemble our agency’s uniform.

This post did not originate from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, nor has there been a stabbing reported involving an unidentified female. The police officers in the photograph are not deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. We are working to determine the jurisdiction where the photograph originated from.”

The photo was actually taken in 2015 at a Nevada Hospital – The photo was taken by Hanna Lottritz’s sister and show Hanna in the hospital after a binge drinking episode that placed her in a coma for 24 hours.

