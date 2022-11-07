Maryland State Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed 18-Year-Old La Plata Man

On Sunday, November 06, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on Maryland Route 6 (Port Tobacco Road) in the area of Hilltop Road in La Plata.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation. TFC R. Backus of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded as requested.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2007 Ram 3500 operated by Bernard Gregory Torreyson, 72, of La Plata, was making a left turn from Maryland Route 6 onto Hilltop Road. At the same time, a 2006 Suzuki GS-500 motorcycle operated by Nicholas Eric Raybon, 18, of La Plata, was traveling on westbound Maryland Route 6 in the area of Hilltop Road. The operator of the Ram failed to yield to oncoming traffic and made a left turn in front of the Suzuki.

Life saving measures were performed and Mr. Raybon was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center and was pronounced deceased. Driver error appears to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by TFC R. Kreczmer of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and TFC R. Backus of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack. (22-MSP-043422).